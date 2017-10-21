Make a Gift
Deep From The Heart

Join us on October 21st, 2017

 

Deep from the heart:

One America Appeal
Concert

 

When

October 21st, 2017
7:00PM to 9:00PM

Where

Texas A&M University’s Reed Arena

Google Map it

 
 

On behalf of former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, thank you for your interest in supporting Deep from the Heart: The One America Appeal Concert on Saturday, October 21st at Reed Arena.

This catastrophic hurricane season has already caused hundreds of billions of dollars in property damage, displaced millions and destroyed entire communities. As a result, our fellow Americans are facing overwhelming challenges. The staggering, urgent need is simply beyond the capacity of government alone to address every facet.

You can make a difference.

Thanks to our generous underwriters, every dollar you spend to attend Deep from the Heart will go to help these storm victims start the process of healing and recovering. With top musical talent from Texas and beyond, it promises to be an uplifting, unforgettable night. Bring your friends, family and neighbors, and we look forward to seeing you October 21st.

If you are unable to attend the event
but would like to donate to One America Appeal:

Special Guests

Jimmy Carter

39th President of the United States

George H.W. Bush

41st President of the United States

Bill Clinton

42nd President of the United States

 

George W. Bush

43rd President of the United States

Barack Obama

44th President of the United States

 
 
 

Featured Entertainment

Alabama

Lyle Lovett Robert Earl Keen Lee Greenwood
Sam Moore Cassadee Pope Stephanie Quayle
The Gatlins - Larry, Rudy, Steve, and LaDonna Gatlin Johnson

