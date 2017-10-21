On behalf of former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, thank you for your interest in supporting Deep from the Heart: The One America Appeal Concert on Saturday, October 21st at Reed Arena.

This catastrophic hurricane season has already caused hundreds of billions of dollars in property damage, displaced millions and destroyed entire communities. As a result, our fellow Americans are facing overwhelming challenges. The staggering, urgent need is simply beyond the capacity of government alone to address every facet.

You can make a difference.

Thanks to our generous underwriters, every dollar you spend to attend Deep from the Heart will go to help these storm victims start the process of healing and recovering. With top musical talent from Texas and beyond, it promises to be an uplifting, unforgettable night. Bring your friends, family and neighbors, and we look forward to seeing you October 21st.